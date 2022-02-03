Danny Tenaglia, Purple Disco Machine & David Penn among big DJ names announced for Hardwick Festival

Danny Tenaglia, Purple Disco Machine, David Penn, Robin S and Arielle Free are among more than 30 big names heading to Hardwick Festival this year across three stages of DJs.

And tickets for the event – which takes place at Sedgefield’s Hardwick Hall on 20 to 21 August – are on sale now.

Award-winning Danny Tenaglia has more than 30 years’ experience in the industry and has produced countless mixes, including a Grammy nominated remix of Depeche Mode’s I Feel Loved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top DJs are heading to Hardwick Festival

He will be joined by fellow headliner Purple Disco Machine, who is known for his multi-platinum single Hypnotised with Sophie and the Giants, along with producing the official remixes for Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now and Lady Gaga’s Rain on Me.

Singer songwriter Robin S will take to the stage for a live performance, famed for her platinum hit Show Me Love, along with popular singles Luv 4 Luv and What I Do Best.

And music fans can enjoy a set from radio host, producer and label founder David Penn who was rated the number one house music artist of all time by Beatstats and has produced huge club anthems including Hipcats, Nobody and Stand Up.

Also taking the decks over the weekend is renowned DJ Jeremy Healy, who has performed around the world and worked on music arrangements for many of the fashion greats, Melon Bomb – a house and disco collective featuring four Ibiza DJs – and Selena Faider, known for her energy-fuelled sets.

David Penn

BBC Radio 1 DJ Arielle Free will join them on the line-up following the release of her debut single Soul Full last month (Jan), along with Jess Bays – founder of club brand Superstore – and DJ Pippi, who started his career in Ibiza more than three decades ago.

The festival will welcome back some familiar faces with Brandon Block, Jo Manji, Linden C, Tony and Mark Hutchinson, Steve Butler, Michael Johnson, Simon Gibb, Liam Carty and Steve Pattinson returning to the stage.

And completing the line-up are Tall Paul, Ricky Morrison, Ryan McDermott, Terry Jones, Bob Jeffries, The Owl, Keith Martin, Deano Walker, Neil Massey, Mick Temple, Kev Cannon, Pete Wharrier and Rob Oxley.

John Adamson, who owns Hardwick Hall, believes there’s something for everyone across the three stages.

Arielle Free

“We pride ourselves on delivering a festival which showcases music from a whole host of genres and our DJ line-up this year is something really special,” he said.

“It’s fantastic to welcome huge, international names to County Durham and it’s an amazing opportunity to see a whole host of industry greats across the weekend.

“This year’s festival is already shaping up to be a truly standout event and we can’t wait to release our main stage line-up in the coming weeks.”

Day tickets cost £69 for adults, £35 for young people aged 12 to 18 and £15 for children aged 5 to 12, with all under 18s to be accompanied by an adult over 25.

Purple Disco Machine

Camping and glamping passes are also available for those who want to immerse themselves in the festival experience.