Drive Motor Retail Opens New Dedicated Peugeot Dealership in Hartlepool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drive Motor Retail, a leading automotive dealership across the UK, has strengthened its presence in the North East by opening a Peugeot dealership in Hartlepool.

Opened on the 15th of May, it is the only Peugeot site in the area to have the new Peugeot/Stellantis corporate image. Drive will also be the first retailer to have a both dual Vauxhall and Peugeot site in the Tees Valley area.

The newly opened Peugeot dealership is located at Drive's existing Vauxhall dealership on Burn Road, allowing customers to visit both dealerships conveniently. The dealership is the only franchised Peugeot dealer in the area, offering new cars, vans, and a variety of used vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as retail sales, the site will offer a range of comprehensive servicing and repair facilities, managed by experienced technicians. This includes MOT testing, services, body shop and accident repairs.

Drive Peugeot Hartlepool

Drive Peugeot Hartlepool also offers the Motability scheme with a broad selection of Peugeot vehicles. They have specially trained Motability experts available to ensure you select the right vehicle for the customer’s needs.

Joe Palmer, Hartlepool General Manager said: “It’s great to welcome Peugeot into the Drive Hartlepool portfolio. I am very impressed with the vehicles that have arrived at the dealership, and I encourage everyone to visit the showroom to see them first-hand.

“The new showroom has been carefully designed to enhance the customer experience and display our wide product range. This is a wonderful opportunity to expand our team and welcome both existing and new customers through our doors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drive Motor Retail is one of the UK’s largest privately owned automotive retail groups with a turnover of approximately £400 million per annum and over 800 members of staff employed in 23 dealerships across the country.