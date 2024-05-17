Drive Motor Retail Opens New Dedicated Peugeot Dealership in Hartlepool
Opened on the 15th of May, it is the only Peugeot site in the area to have the new Peugeot/Stellantis corporate image. Drive will also be the first retailer to have a both dual Vauxhall and Peugeot site in the Tees Valley area.
The newly opened Peugeot dealership is located at Drive's existing Vauxhall dealership on Burn Road, allowing customers to visit both dealerships conveniently. The dealership is the only franchised Peugeot dealer in the area, offering new cars, vans, and a variety of used vehicles.
As well as retail sales, the site will offer a range of comprehensive servicing and repair facilities, managed by experienced technicians. This includes MOT testing, services, body shop and accident repairs.
Drive Peugeot Hartlepool also offers the Motability scheme with a broad selection of Peugeot vehicles. They have specially trained Motability experts available to ensure you select the right vehicle for the customer’s needs.
Joe Palmer, Hartlepool General Manager said: “It’s great to welcome Peugeot into the Drive Hartlepool portfolio. I am very impressed with the vehicles that have arrived at the dealership, and I encourage everyone to visit the showroom to see them first-hand.
“The new showroom has been carefully designed to enhance the customer experience and display our wide product range. This is a wonderful opportunity to expand our team and welcome both existing and new customers through our doors.”
Drive Motor Retail is one of the UK’s largest privately owned automotive retail groups with a turnover of approximately £400 million per annum and over 800 members of staff employed in 23 dealerships across the country.
For more information, please contact Drive Motor Retail 01429 702909 or visit https://www.drivemotorretail.co.uk/locations/8931/peugeot-hartlepool/