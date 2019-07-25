Durham Tees Valley Airport renamed Teesside International Airport as mayor unveils new name and logo
Durham Tees Valley Airport has been renamed as bosses unveiled its new name and logo as it looks to the future.
The airport has gone back to its original name of Teesside International Airport following a pledge by Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen and a public vote.
Its new logo uses the airport’s original colours of blue and green from before its 2004 rebrand and incorporates local landmark Roseberry Topping into its design.
People voted by 98% for the name change in December last year.
Mayor Houchen said: “We bought back our airport just over four months ago, as I promised we would, and now I’m delighted to relaunch it today under its rightful name of Teesside International.
“The people of Teesside voted overwhelmingly to change our airport’s name back and I’ve delivered it for them.
“Despite my job title, I know that people prefer Teesside to Tees Valley. When I speak to international investors they don’t know where Durham Tees Valley is either.
“For me, our airport name should reflect a brand people know and understand.
“We’ve gone back to the airport’s old colours and incorporated Roseberry Topping – our region’s most famous natural landmark.”
Mayor Houchen added good progress is being made to restore the airport to its former glory along with last week’s announcement of the first flights to Majorca for seven years from next year and the start of summer holiday charter flights to the Balkans in May.
Balkan Holidays has confirmed more flights next summer.
The rebranding and design was done in-house working closely with the airport’s new operator Stobart Aviation, and new signage produced by Shutter Media Ltd based at the airport.
Kate Willard, Director of Partnership Development, Stobart Group, added: “This is an exciting day for the Tees Valley region, especially for Ben and his team, who have made such a major commitment to building a successful airport.
“Returning the airport to its original name is an important and symbolic milestone in that journey.
“Becoming Teesside International Airport once again will ensure not only a strong connection with the area, but also help raise awareness of the exciting opportunity the airport offers within the wider travel industry.”