EMCON support is signal of intent for Stadler

Swiss rail manufacturer Stadler is on track for EMCON.

The firm has announced it will serve as headline sponsor for the engineering and manufacturing showcase for the second time, as it aims to grow in the region.

Elaine Greenwood, UK light rail representative for Stadler Rail UK, said: “We’ve been endorsing EMCON since 2017, although 2018 was our first year as headline sponsor.

“Because we got so much from the event, it was an easy decision for us to return in 2019.

“We are actively looking to establish a supply chain here in the region as part of plans for continued growth, and we see EMCON as the ideal platform for us to achieve this.

“We engaged with so many businesses last year and are confident that many of the companies we’ve established relationships with could become suppliers to us in future.”

David Land is Chairman of the Engineering and Manufacturing Network (EMN), which manages EMCON.

He said: “Having a company of Stadler’s stature is a real coup for our event, and the fact they are returning for the third year shows just has highly they value EMCON in terms of meeting their own objectives for regional growth.”

This year’s event is being held slightly earlier than usual, on Thursday, October 10, at the Xcel Centre in Newton Aycliffe.

Brian Archer is Managing Director of gold sponsor Business Durham. He said: “EMCON is a proven platform to business growth and is one of the major engineering and manufacturing sector highlights.

“The event plays an important part in the continued growth of these key sectors, enabling companies to showcase their services to some of the biggest companies in the region.”