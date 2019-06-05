Everflow tapping into growth with new office

Wynyard-based independent water retailer Everflow Water has announced further business expansion with the opening of a new office in Warwickshire.

The company has experienced revenue growth of more than 10,000% in the past three years as a result of the opening of the English business water market for competition in April 2017.

To date, Everflow has seen the largest growth amongst competitors. Having taken on over 40,000 supply points, the company has gained morer than 30% over than its closest competitor.

Due to the rapid growth, Everflow has invested in new offices dedicated to the sales function, along with 10 employees.

The Nuneaton space is the company’s second location, following a recent series of expansions at its Teesside headquarters, where the headcount has more than doubled in the last six months.

Managing Director, Josh Gill, said: “It’s an exciting time for Everflow. We’ve expanded faster than we could have predicted, and we’re certain the new Nuneaton team will help continue this momentum.

“I firmly believe we will soon be among the top five water providers for England and Scotland due to our value rates and strong customer focus.”

The company will use the Nuneaton office as a base for their newly expanded sales team, headed up by Jen Gledhill, who has been managing English since April 2017 when the market opened.