Flushed with joy: JD Wetherspoon's Hartlepool pub The Ward Jackson triumphs in Loo of the Year Awards

Two pubs in the same chain are flushed with joy after their success in the annual Loo of the Year Awards.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 16:04 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 16:04 GMT
JD Wetherspoon’s The Ward Jackson, in Church Square, Hartlepool, and The Half Moon Inn, in West Precinct, Billingham, have each received a platinum plus rating by independent inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of “away from home” toilet provision nationwide and follow unannounced visits.

All toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable facilities not graded at all.

Staff member Ashlyn O'Donnell in the award-winning ladies' toilets at Wetherspoon's Ward Jackson pub, in Church Square, Hartlepool. Picture and caption by FRANK REID.Staff member Ashlyn O'Donnell in the award-winning ladies' toilets at Wetherspoon's Ward Jackson pub, in Church Square, Hartlepool. Picture and caption by FRANK REID.
Staff member Ashlyn O'Donnell in the award-winning ladies' toilets at Wetherspoon's Ward Jackson pub, in Church Square, Hartlepool. Picture and caption by FRANK REID.

Criteria include décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility as well hand washing and drying equipment.

Delighted Ward Jackson manager Lindsay Carney said: “Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Awards managing director Becky Wall added: “The toilets at the two pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.”

