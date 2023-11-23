Flushed with joy: JD Wetherspoon's Hartlepool pub The Ward Jackson triumphs in Loo of the Year Awards
JD Wetherspoon’s The Ward Jackson, in Church Square, Hartlepool, and The Half Moon Inn, in West Precinct, Billingham, have each received a platinum plus rating by independent inspectors.
The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of “away from home” toilet provision nationwide and follow unannounced visits.
All toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable facilities not graded at all.
Criteria include décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility as well hand washing and drying equipment.
Delighted Ward Jackson manager Lindsay Carney said: “Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”
Awards managing director Becky Wall added: “The toilets at the two pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.”