Two pubs in the same chain are flushed with joy after their success in the annual Loo of the Year Awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

JD Wetherspoon’s The Ward Jackson, in Church Square, Hartlepool, and The Half Moon Inn, in West Precinct, Billingham, have each received a platinum plus rating by independent inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of “away from home” toilet provision nationwide and follow unannounced visits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable facilities not graded at all.

Staff member Ashlyn O'Donnell in the award-winning ladies' toilets at Wetherspoon's Ward Jackson pub, in Church Square, Hartlepool. Picture and caption by FRANK REID.

Criteria include décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility as well hand washing and drying equipment.

Delighted Ward Jackson manager Lindsay Carney said: “Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Awards managing director Becky Wall added: “The toilets at the two pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.”