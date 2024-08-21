'Frozen food retailer' aims to open on site of former Hartlepool town centre Tesco Express store

By Nic Marko
Published 21st Aug 2024, 15:37 BST
A licensing bid has been lodged to allow a "frozen food retailer" to sell alcohol at a vacant former supermarket site.

An application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the former Tesco Express building, in Villiers Street, just off York Road, in the centre of Hartlepool.

The licensing proposal seeks to allow a proposed new “frozen food retailer” to sell alcohol between 8am and 11pm each day, which would be in line with its opening hours.

Submitted by Mohammed Selim, from Ark Logistics, the application stresses numerous measures will be carried out to ensure the store complies with licensing objectives.

The former Tesco Express store, off York Road, Hartlepool, could shortly be reopened by a "frozen food retailer".

It states: “For the prevention of crime and disorder we intend to have multiple steps in place. These include monitoring of CCTV, requesting photographic identification to control underage drinking.

Extra staff would also be employed after 2pm to control and monitor any disorder in the store.

The application adds: “Staff must be trained to deal with children and their wellbeing. If a child seems stressed or in harm’s way they must contact the police.”

The application adds that litter and waste will be controlled by regular collections and that the area around the business will be cleared on a frequent basis, including at closing time each day.

The building, which is located opposite Community Hub Central, has been vacant since the Tesco Express previously located at the site closed in 2015.

Residents can comment on the application by contacting the council licensing team on (01429) 523354 or [email protected].

