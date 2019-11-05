Check out these full time jobs available in Hartlepool.

Whether you’re needing more money or just fancying a change, here is a list of jobs you could apply for.

Window Cleaner

20/20 Window Cleaning are recruiting for a window cleaner with a driving licence. Full training can be given to those who are hired.

Salary: £8.30 an hour

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fork Lift Truck Driver

Ward Recycling Limited are recruiting a Fork Lift Truck driver based in Hartlepool. You would be required to work both days and nights.

Salary: £7.70 to £8.21 an hour

Optical Assistant

Specsavers in Hartlepool are searching for an experienced Optical Assistant to greet customers, explain offers and products and dispensing a range of lenses.

Salary: Unknown

Driving Instructor

Pass N Go are expanding their driving school and recruiting new instructors.

They claim to save their instructors around £10,000 a month on cancelled lessons. You’ll get a fully insured company car with the fuel paid for.

Salary: £18,500 a year

Hours: 37.5 hour week

Hair and Media Make-Up Tutor

Learning Curve Group are growing their company. They recently opened their Beauty Academy in Hartlepool and require a Hair and Media Tutor to teach, and assess Level 3 learners.

You will need to have a teaching qualification at PTTLS level 3 or be in line to get one, hold a level 3 award in Hair and Media Make-up, Beauty Therapy, Nail Technology or similar qualifications with an assessor qualification.

Salary: £23,000.00

British Army Driver

You can learn soldiering skills common to every member of the British Army. These include outdoor survival and the safe handling of weapons. Over 17 to 24 weeks, you’ll learn about different vehicles, cross-country driving, convoy driving, navigating, loading and driving at night.

You can gain qualifications such as Level 2 Certificate Logistics & Transport, Affiliate Member of Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in the UK and Level 2 Apprenticeship Driving Goods Vehicles.

Salary: £15,600 during basic training rising to £20,000 after completing 26 weeks’ training.

The army are also hiring Tank Crewmen, Vehicle Mechanics and infantry soldiers.