Full time jobs in Hartlepool to apply for now
If you are looking to find yourself a new job, there’s plenty of full time vacancies in Hartlepool.
Whether you’re needing more money or just fancying a change, here is a list of jobs you could apply for.
Window Cleaner
20/20 Window Cleaning are recruiting for a window cleaner with a driving licence. Full training can be given to those who are hired.
Salary: £8.30 an hour
Fork Lift Truck Driver
Ward Recycling Limited are recruiting a Fork Lift Truck driver based in Hartlepool. You would be required to work both days and nights.
Salary: £7.70 to £8.21 an hour
Optical Assistant
Specsavers in Hartlepool are searching for an experienced Optical Assistant to greet customers, explain offers and products and dispensing a range of lenses.
Salary: Unknown
Driving Instructor
Pass N Go are expanding their driving school and recruiting new instructors.
They claim to save their instructors around £10,000 a month on cancelled lessons. You’ll get a fully insured company car with the fuel paid for.
Salary: £18,500 a year
Hours: 37.5 hour week
Hair and Media Make-Up Tutor
Learning Curve Group are growing their company. They recently opened their Beauty Academy in Hartlepool and require a Hair and Media Tutor to teach, and assess Level 3 learners.
You will need to have a teaching qualification at PTTLS level 3 or be in line to get one, hold a level 3 award in Hair and Media Make-up, Beauty Therapy, Nail Technology or similar qualifications with an assessor qualification.
Salary: £23,000.00
British Army Driver
You can learn soldiering skills common to every member of the British Army. These include outdoor survival and the safe handling of weapons. Over 17 to 24 weeks, you’ll learn about different vehicles, cross-country driving, convoy driving, navigating, loading and driving at night.
You can gain qualifications such as Level 2 Certificate Logistics & Transport, Affiliate Member of Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in the UK and Level 2 Apprenticeship Driving Goods Vehicles.
Salary: £15,600 during basic training rising to £20,000 after completing 26 weeks’ training.
The army are also hiring Tank Crewmen, Vehicle Mechanics and infantry soldiers.
You can apply for all of these jobs on the Indeed website.