Generous artist gives three works of art to Hartlepool Rotary to sell
Art lovers can add some colour to their home and help great causes at the same time.
Talented local artist Peter McCall has generously given these three oil paintings to Hartlepool Rotary club to sell.They show picturesque scenes of seaside village Staithes in North Yorkshire and a boat and door in sun-drenched Portugal.
Each painting is on sale now at Ord Office, in Avenue Road, with all proceeds going to local charities and good causes supported by Hartlepool Rotary.
Club president Carol Menabawey said: “These are three vibrant paintings, particularly the one of Staithes, and we are grateful to the artist for his generosity.”
She added the photographs don’t do justice to the originals which have been signed by Peter.
They are priced at £250 for Staithes, £150 for Boat Portugal and £100 for Door Portugal.
Visit 42-44 Avenue Road or call (01429) 264000.
Ord Office previously sold a painting of HMS Trincomalee for the Rotary club by Cambridgeshire artist Marilyn Hyde.