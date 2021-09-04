Talented local artist Peter McCall has generously given these three oil paintings to Hartlepool Rotary club to sell.They show picturesque scenes of seaside village Staithes in North Yorkshire and a boat and door in sun-drenched Portugal.

Each painting is on sale now at Ord Office, in Avenue Road, with all proceeds going to local charities and good causes supported by Hartlepool Rotary.

Club president Carol Menabawey said: “These are three vibrant paintings, particularly the one of Staithes, and we are grateful to the artist for his generosity.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Pearson from Ord Office Ltd with the three donated paintings. Picture by FRANK REID.

She added the photographs don’t do justice to the originals which have been signed by Peter.

They are priced at £250 for Staithes, £150 for Boat Portugal and £100 for Door Portugal.

Visit 42-44 Avenue Road or call (01429) 264000.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.