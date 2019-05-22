Get the lowdown on business funding at Peterlee event

The £120million regional investment programme North East Fund is encouraging SMEs to attend its next funding support event.

With historically lower levels of new business start-up activity across the region being highlighted in the report – 44 new businesses per 100,000 people being created in the North East compared to 65 in the rest of the country – the fund is keen to encourage people to grow their businesses and boost the economy.

SME owners looking for investment to help growth, create jobs and develop innovative products and services, are being invited to the Novus Centre, Peterlee on Thursday, May 30.

The breakfast event, run in conjunction with Business Durham, Department for International Trade and Digital Drive Programme, is open to companies across all sectors. It will allow owners to meet with North East Fund representatives, engage in discussion relating to access to finance as well as obtain the correct advice in how make their company ‘investor-ready’ through tailored support.

Jason Hobbs, CEO of the North East Fund said: “Access to finance when it is needed is essential for any developing or start-up business.

“Events like the one being held in Peterlee provide an excellent opportunity for owners to obtain the right advice and find out more about funding that is currently available.

“More than 100 SMEs have already benefitted from the North East Fund over the past year.”

To register for next week’s event, go to: http://www.northeastfund.org/event/business-advisor-drop-sessions-2/