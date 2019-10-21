Green glasses made with grass, reeds and wood showcased to Hartlepool customers
A top eyewear designer visited Hartlepool to unveil his latest unique ranges.
David Green, from the forest of Cape Town in South Africa, specialises in designing biodegradable glasses frames that contain real pieces of nature including grass, reeds, mother of pearl and wood.
He showed off his latest creations during a visit to Timlins Optometrists in Hartlepool’s Church Square.
Timlins manager Ian Peaceful said: “David was in Las Vegas at a trade show a couple of weeks ago and has come straight across to show us his new ranges.
“It is a unique product and he has had a great reception.”
The visit marked David’s first ever visit to the North East.
He created David Green Eyewear in 2005 to merge his passion for the environment and his keen eye for detail and design.
It takes 40 leaves to make one frame of glasses with no two pairs alike.
David said: “My purpose in life is to bring nature to the cities of the world.
“Everything I do has a real piece of nature in it. We have only been in the UK for a year or so but the response has been phenomenal.
“Looking ahead to next year, we are going to make 2020 go green.”
Timlins has just started stocking David’s frames.
Owner Sarah Peaceful added: “We were really pleased to have David here.
“The practice has been here a long time but things like this help to keep us fresh.”