The Property Webmasters team outside their Hartlepool head office led by chief executive officer and founder Jamie Arthur (front left).

Property Webmasters, in Church Square, specialise in generating leads for estate agents by raising their online presence through website design and digital marketing.

The firm has already brought in nine new members of staff since mid-February to strengthen all areas of the business.

Property Webmasters CEO Jamie Arthur.

Now the company is set to appoint a senior management team and bring in more heads of department as it continues to grow.

Property Webmasters’ chief executive officer and founder Jamie Arthur said: “We have grown organically through word of mouth due to the quality of work we produce.

"We have had 15 years without a sales team, over the last six months we have grown that sales team out to five people and it is still growing."

The plan includes hiring an operations manager, commercial manager, more software developers, account managers and business development executives.

Mr Arthur added: “Since mid-February we have gone from 12 members of staff to 21 and we have further potential to grow out the team.

“We have grown in every department. The marketing team, delivery team, in the tech side and in sales.”

As well as having clients across the UK and in Europe, Property Webmasters aims to increase its client base closer to home.

Marketing manager Luke Fleming said: “We have clients all over the world which we’re really proud of.

"Our services work equally as well for UK agents and we want to meet up more frequently with our clients in the UK, to add that personable touch.

“We are looking to prove to UK estate agents just how powerful our marketing and tech solutions can be.”

Earlier this year the business was backed by investment from NetVentures to help achieve the next step.

Mr Arthur added: “It’s all part of a very ambitious growth plan over the next 24 months, not just to grow the team but to also grow the services we offer.

“The investment has given us a kick to drive the business forward.”

