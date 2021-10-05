Hartlepool-based recruitment and training company celebrates first anniversary after launching during Covid

Nicola Burrows, one of the region’s leading recruitment specialists, started agency Heyllo! when many businesses were closed or severely impacted by Covid restrictions.

But the company, based at The BIS business centre, in Whitby Street, has supported hundreds of people and businesses as restrictions have eased.

Heyllo! celebrates its first proper birthday on Tuesday, October 5.

Managing director Nicola Burrows has 25 years of experience in placing thousands of jobseekers into a variety of roles with businesses across the North East.

Last year, she burned the midnight oil securing premises and bringing in a team of specialist staff to launch Heyllo! at the same time as the pandemic.

Nicola, who runs the business alongside co-directors Rob Kleiser and Fabian Jozefczyk, said: “It’s been a strange time for everyone and setting up a business during lockdown business wasn’t something I could have predicted.

“Lockdown meant lots of businesses closed their shutters and unfortunately lots of people lost their jobs or were put on furlough.

"We created a business model that supported hundreds of people and businesses during this difficult period.

“As restrictions were eased, we were able to start operating fully, and we have been busy ever since with inquiries from people looking to get back into work as well as companies getting in touch to see if we can help with their recruitment.”

Businesses that Nicola has worked with in the past have turned to her to help them get back on track post Covid, leading to Heyllo! to take on more staff in recent months.

She added: “Everyone’s lives have been significantly interrupted across the last 18 months, but we are so proud of the work our staff do to reach out to our customers to say Heyllo! and help them navigate the uncertainty successfully.

“We have picked up lots of work, we’ve added to the team regularly over the last few months to cope with the increase in the workload and I fully expect us to go from strength to strength.”

For more information about Heyllo! visit www.heyllo.com or call 01429 363160.

