Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been approved for a cafe and shop specialising in "geek culture" to expand by taking over a neighbouring property.

Geek Retreat first opened at 105 York Road, in Hartlepool in April last year, marking the franchise’s 50th store nationwide.

The business sells merchandise including figures, posters, clothing, comics and trading cards as well as having a cafe serving items such as burgers, nachos, toasties and milkshakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Bingham, left, and Chris Old outside Geek Retreat, at 105 York Road, Hartlepool, when it opened in 2023. Picture by FRANK REID

The council has now confirmed the application has been approved, noting it will “allow for the occupation of a vacant commercial unit in the town centre”.

Proposals outline the development will increase table space for customers and take potential seating from 40 to 60, while it will also allow them to display more of their stock.