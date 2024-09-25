Hartlepool branch of Greek Retreat set to expand next door as Hartlepool Borough Council approves plans

By Nic Marko
Published 25th Sep 2024, 13:30 BST
Plans have been approved for a cafe and shop specialising in "geek culture" to expand by taking over a neighbouring property.

Geek Retreat first opened at 105 York Road, in Hartlepool in April last year, marking the franchise’s 50th store nationwide.

The business sells merchandise including figures, posters, clothing, comics and trading cards as well as having a cafe serving items such as burgers, nachos, toasties and milkshakes.

Proposals were submitted earlier this year by Adam Bingham to Hartlepool Borough Council for the store to expand by taking over the ground floor of the neighbouring property at 103 York Road, which was last used as a nail salon.

Adam Bingham, left, and Chris Old outside Geek Retreat, at 105 York Road, Hartlepool, when it opened in 2023. Picture by FRANK REIDAdam Bingham, left, and Chris Old outside Geek Retreat, at 105 York Road, Hartlepool, when it opened in 2023. Picture by FRANK REID
Adam Bingham, left, and Chris Old outside Geek Retreat, at 105 York Road, Hartlepool, when it opened in 2023. Picture by FRANK REID

The council has now confirmed the application has been approved, noting it will “allow for the occupation of a vacant commercial unit in the town centre”.

Proposals outline the development will increase table space for customers and take potential seating from 40 to 60, while it will also allow them to display more of their stock.

