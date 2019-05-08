Hartlepool brewery chief among a team to run publicly-owned Durham Tees Valley Airport

A Hartlepool brewery chief is among a senior team set to run and support the operation of Durham Tees Valley Airport, which has been taken over by Tees Valley Combined Authority.

Durham Tees Valley Airport has unveiled its top management and oversight team after announcing two key appointments.

The appointments include Phil Foster, who has joined as Head of Airport Development from Leeds Bradford Airport, and David Soley – Chairman of Cameron’s Brewery in Hartlepool - who has become Non-Executive Chairman of the airport company, an unpaid position.

The moves, overseen by Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, bring more experience to the airport and its oversight just weeks after the airport was brought back under public ownership and following the appointment of Stobart Group as airport operator in March.

Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) acquired the 89% shares of the airport held by Peel Investments Ltd in a £40million deal, while the six surrounding local authorities, including Hartlepool, have 11% shares in the airport.

Mr Houchen said: “If we’re going to make our airport the success we know it can be, we need the right team in place who are ready for the fight ahead.

“In addition to our partnership with Stobart Group, we’re bulking up the airport’s management team to properly deliver our 10 Year Rescue Plan to create more jobs, secure more flights and safeguard our airport’s future for generations to come.

“Working with our fantastic existing airport staff, our new management team will work hand-in-glove with Stobart Group to utilise their unrivalled experience in aviation and strong relationships with major airlines to make our airport fly again.”

Kate Willard, Director of Partnership Development at Stobart Group, said: “We are delighted to be working with the airport, The Mayor, and this very experienced and strong management and oversight team. We believe Stobart’s industrial heritage, experience and credibility will help boost the airport.”

Full senior team supporting DTVA is:

Glyn Jones, chief executive of Stobart Aviation;

Kate Willard, Director of Partnership Development at Stobart Group;

David Soley, Non-Executive Chairman of TVCA;

Phil Forster, Head of Airport Development at Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA);

Alison Fellows, Investment Director at TVCA.