Hartlepool College helps train next generation of engineers for Wilton

Sixteen new apprentices have begun their training at Hartlepool College of Further Education as part of Wilton Engineering’s expanding apprenticeship programme.

The recruits are starting their careers in fabrication and welding at the college’s specialist Fabrication and Welding School before moving on to Wilton’s 113-acre site at the Port Clarence Offshore Base, on the banks of the River Tees.

Once on site, the apprentices will gain hands-on experience working alongside Wilton’s skilled workforce on large-scale engineering and fabrication projects. They will also continue their studies in the company’s on-site apprenticeship academy, supported by NVQ assessors, as they progress towards Level 3 qualifications in Metal Fabrication or Plate Welding.

The new cohort, which includes two existing Wilton employees retraining from trade assistant roles, takes the company’s total number of apprentices to 45, reflecting Wilton’s long-term commitment to developing the next generation of engineers.

Wilton Engineering's new cohort of apprentices at Hartlepool College

Bill Scott OBE, Chief Executive of Wilton Engineering, said: “Apprenticeships are absolutely vital to the sustainable future of our business. With a growing order book, we need a regular intake of motivated and talented people who can develop with us and contribute to our success.

“We’re immensely proud of our apprenticeship programme, which provides opportunities for both young people and existing employees who want to upskill or retrain.”

He also praised the partnership with Hartlepool College of Further Education, adding: “From the foundation skills developed at the Fabrication and Welding School to the ongoing guidance while apprentices are earning and learning with us, the college’s support is an integral part of the programme’s success.”

Gary Riches, Vice Principal at Hartlepool College, said the partnership demonstrates the real value of apprenticeships for both learners and employers.

“We’re proud to work with proactive companies like Wilton Engineering, which see the clear benefit in investing in apprenticeships.

“We talk about transforming lives at the college, giving apprentices the knowledge, skills, confidence and practical experience to thrive in their careers.”

Wilton Engineering has a long track record of developing skilled tradespeople, with many former apprentices now holding senior positions across the company. Its apprenticeship programme remains a key part of its workforce strategy, helping to meet the growing demand for specialist engineering skills across the Tees Valley.