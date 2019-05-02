Hartlepool extra care scheme in line for upgrade

Residents at an extra care scheme in Hartlepool are set to benefit from new investment as part of a multi-million pound improvement programme.

Work will start next week at Bamburgh Court in the Clavering area by landlord Thirteen.

The first phase of the work involves a full upgrade to the heating and hot water system.

A new energy efficient communal heating control system will be installed.

It is part of Thirteen’s £34.1m programme of improvements on homes across the Tees Valley this year which includes replacing over 215 kitchens and around 80 bathrooms and fitting new windows and doors.

And over the next five years the North East’s largest housing association plans to invest over £1billion by improving homes for its existing customers, building new homes, making improvements to neighbourhoods and support services.

Thirteen’s design and delivery team and JH Mechanical Services held an event at Bamburgh Court to explain the planned work to residents and give them the chance to speak to the team and ask questions.

Thirteen’s design and delivery project manager Dave Butler said: “Accommodation like Bamburgh Court helps people to live independently and it has been home to some customers here for many years, so it’s important that we continue to ensure it meets modern living standards.

“While not all of our investment work is visible, the work that we’re carrying out here will make such a difference to all of the residents and ensure that they have a heating and hot water system that is fit for the future.”