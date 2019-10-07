The Hartlepool hair stylists selected to put their skills to work at London Fashion Week

Jordan Brigs (left) and Anna Campbell at London Fashion Week.

Anna Campbell and Jordan Briggs, who work together at Anna’s York Road salon, were selected to work backstage at the recent London Fashion Week.

They helped to create intricate hairstyles for models moments before they paraded down the catwalk in front of the fashion world’s leading designers, buyers and journalists.

Anna and Jordan, 21, both successfully auditioned to work at the show after attending an event in Manchseter in July where they were tested on their hair styling skills and had to present numerous different looks.

Anna and Jordan styles models' hair for two shows.

Anna said: “I was thrilled to find out both myself and Jordan passed the audition to become part of the session team. Neither of us had done anything on as big a scale as this before.”

They were chosen to be session stylists at London Fashion Week with hair product manufacturer label.m’s team and worked on two shows; one for fashion designer Tran Hung and an FJU Talent Show showcasing the work of emerging designers.

Anna, 44, added: “It was very hectic with a very fast turnaround and was pretty full on.

“Three hours before each show we were given a brief by the head of the team which we had to follow to the letter.

Models preparing to go out on the catwalk at London Fashion Week.

“There were models, make up artists, designers and hairdressers everywhere.

“It was a fantastic experience.”

Each show featured between 20 and 30 models with multiple stylists working on any one model at a time.

Anna added: “It was very intensive and totally different to hairdressing in the salon every day.

“We didn’t have to do any really outlandish styles. The hair was quite toned down because the clothes took over.

“We had to so some really intricate platting on a different scale to what we have done before and box branding which had to be so precise, but nothing we weren’t able to deliver.