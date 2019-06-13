Hartlepool’s Hillcarter hotel has closed amid apparent legal action.

A High Court Writ of Possession notice appeared in the front window of the Church Street building on Friday, June 7.

It stated: “Please note we have taken possession of the above mentioned property.

“Any attempt of re entry of the said building is in offence and proceedings will be taken for trespass and criminal damage.”

The notice said all queries about the property should be sent in writing to law firm Lester Aldridge.

A Notice of Obligation to Collect Goods, also dated Friday, June 7, could be seen in another window.

It claimed to be for or on behalf of Secure Capital SA, which is believed to be a mortgage company based in Luxembourg.

The notice read: “The Bailee [Secure Capital Sa] has in its possession goods… belonging to you.

“Such goods are ready for delivery and we hereby impose an obligation on you to take delivery of the goods within a reasonable time (upon giving is three days’ notice) from where they are being held.”

It went on: “If you have not taken delivery of the goods on or before 14th June 2019 the Bailee will exercise their power of sale and dispose of the goods.”

The notices are no longer visible and the ground floors of the Hillcarter and neighbouring building have since been boarded up.

In 2014 it was reported that businessman Brian Morton had invested £250,000 in the 26-bed hotel after buying it.

He declined to comment when contacted by the Mail.