Hartlepool housing regeneration project named best in the North East

A Hartlepool housing scheme that regenerated almost 200 empty and derelict Victorian properties into modern homes has won an award.

The Green, developed by Placefirst in partnership with Hartlepool Borough Council, was named winner of the Residential Property category at the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards 2019, North East.

Hopps Street in 2016 when work on the scheme got underway.

A total of 175 old Victorian terraced houses in Carr, Hopps and Jobson Streets, off Hart Lane, have been converted into 88 two, three and four bedroom homes for rent.

And a communal green has been created in the centre of the development.

Judges praised the quality of the new properties, both inside and out, and noted how the central green, which includes children’s play equipment, is bringing the local community closer together.

Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “The Green is an outstanding example of a successful housing regeneration scheme and this award is very well deserved endorsement of the quality of the work carried out.

“The transformation of an area beset by problems typically associated with housing market failure has been nothing short of amazing, and it is great to see how new life is being breathed into this part of the town centre."

Work first started in 2016 and saw a number of properties demolished but most fully refurbished.

It was the last area in the council’s Housing Market Renewal Programme to be redeveloped.

David Smith-Milne, Managing Director of Manchester-based Placefirst, said: “Demand for homes at The Green has been absolutely unbelievable and we are so proud of what has been achieved.

“We have enjoyed a great working relationship with Hartlepool Borough Council over the past several years and we are delighted that our successful partnership has been recognised with this prestigious award.

“By winning the regional award, we now go through to the national final and, hopefully, we can win that too.”