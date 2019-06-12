The number of people receiving out of work benefits in Hartlepool has dropped slightly over the last year.

The number classed as actively seeking employment - and receiving Jobseekers’ Allowance or Universal Credit - in the town fell by 200 between May 2018 and this year, from 4,000 to 3,800.

In the Easington constituency, the total rose by 250 to 2,850 while it was also up by 410 in Sedgefield, to 1,960, and by 590 in Stockton North to 2,895.

Across the North East, 1,200,000 people – or 70.7% - are in work, down 20,000 over the quarter and 26,000 over the year, while unemployment is 72,000, an increase of 7,000 over the quarter and 13,000 over the year.

North East England Chamber of Commerce Policy Adviser Paul Carbert said: “The labour market statistics published this morning are disappointing for the North East, as our region continues to have the lowest employment rate and highest unemployment rate of any region.

“Employment has fallen in the North East from the record high reached last year, against a national trend of rising employment. The difference between the employment rate in the North East and the national average is now at its highest point since 2015.

“Our members are struggling to recruit staff with the right skills, which suggests a need for a stronger focus on retraining and upskilling programmes.

“With the Government now focused on a party leadership contest, we want to see all of the candidates acknowledge the need for a regional approach to skills and training.”

Dawn Rodgers. of Hartlepool JobCentre, said styaff were working hard to help people into employment

“We invited Jobcentre customers and 11 charitable organisations to an event at the Grand Hotel to promote volunteering. The event was very well received, with over 100 customers attending,” she said.

“On June 19, we will be hosting an event to promote jobs in the Care sector. The event will take place between 10am and noon.

“As well as six local care sector employers, our customers will have the opportunity to meet with organisations providing additional support to help people wanting to work in the care sector.”