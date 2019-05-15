Hartlepool law firm invests in the future

A Hartlepool law firm is investing in the future.

Tilly Bailey and Irvine law firm, which also has offices in Wynyard, Stockton and Barnard Castle, has launched a new strategy which includes spending on expansion and training.

The firm presented the plans to its 182-strong team at a special event.

Managing Partner, Carolyn Tilly said: “We have always been in it for the law, which has helped us to grow to be one of the largest law firms in the North East, serving clients in the region and nationally.

“We know that the market is rapidly changing with clients’ expectations evolving and technological innovation accelerating, so working with these changes our new strategy will help us work to be The Best in Law for our clients and colleagues.”

The strategy, which prioritises clients, processes and learning and culture, was developed over a nine-month project working with Jonathan Lamb of Spurr Consulting, and has a strong focus on its team, its development and expansion.

Partner Craig Malarkey said: “A strong, happy, knowledgeable team is the best foundation for a successful firm, so we want to build on that by committing to training and development across the team.

“Not just developing our staff personally, we are also investing in robust leadership, agile working and striving to provide a supportive work-life balance that’s built for the modern world.”