Hartlepool’s Amacus training service helps Rachel find her place

Hartlepool training provider Amacus is practicing what it preaches.

The firm’s ‘Leapfrog’ Employability Programme has supported 100s of people across Teesside in improving their job search skills since it began in 2012 and helped many back into work.

Now that success has come even closer to home, with the recruitment of an employability programme delegate to Amacus’ own team, based in Upper Church Street.

Rachel Blenkinsop had been out of work for some time, after raising a young family and was referred to Leapfrog by JobCentre Plus.

The programme helped her to improve her job search and interview skills, and to produce an up-to-date CV.

This gave Rachel the confidence to apply for an Administration job with Amacus itself.

After an interview she was delighted to be offered the job: “I am so thrilled to have been offered the job, and I can’t wait to get started in my new role,” she said.

“I want to say a massive thanks to Chris, my course tutor, who believed in me from the start, and for his continued support.

“This is life-changing for me. I would say to anyone out there, who like me, lacked confidence and motivation, Amacus are just brilliant and it’s well worth joining their Employability programme.”

Rachel’s Work Coach, Lisa McNally from Hartlepool Job Centre, was delighted to hear she had been offered a job, saying: “Amacus recognised Rachel’s potential immediately and helped her realise it”

To find out more about Amacus, contact Michelle Steven on 01642 917109, email michelle@amacusltd.co.uk.