Hartlepool's Hodgson Fish merchant wins national recognition

A family-run Hartlepool business is celebrating after landing a national award.

Hodgson Fish, that has been based in Hartlepool for several generations, has been named Fish Processor of the Year.

Alan Hodgson (right) with his son Peter and daughter Jill. Picture by Frank Reid.

It beat competition from all over the country to win a public vote which was announced at the Fishing News Awards 2019 held in Aberdeen.

Hodgson's are a well-known name delivering fresh fish to top hotels and restaurants all over the north of England right up to the Scottish borders.

The business has been in the family for five generations and they supply customers from Hull and Leeds to the Lake District and Berwick.

Nominations were whittled down to a shortlist of three and were then put to the public to decide.

Hodgson Fish was up against Midland Fish Co Ltd in Fleetwood, Essex and More Seafood of Brixham in Devon.

Alan Hodgson said: “We are very pleased to have won this award for all our staff and are grateful to all the people who voted for us.

“It is a feather in the cap for every employee.

“We were nominated by somebody who had previously won it a couple of years ago so it was someone who knows what they are talking about.”

“There are not many people that have won it as it is only given once a year and is open to processors through the whole country.

“It is something we can put on our letter head.”

The business said the award shows the commitment and pride their employees and management put into giving their many valuable customers the best British and locally sourced sustainable seafood available.

Alan and son Peter attended the awards ceremony and collected the trophy and a certificate.

The headquarters of Hodgson’s operations takes place at Hartlepool fish quay, while it also has shops in Whitby Street, Yarm and Durham.

The shop in Whitby Street opened in 1916 by Alan’s grandfather William Thomas Hodgson, whose father Samuel Cornelius Hodgson developed a smoke house in the area of West Hartlepool known as Wagga in 1850.

In 1998, Alan masterminded a new purpose-built factory on the Fish Quay.