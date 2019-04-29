Hartlepool's The Green housing scheme honoured in North East awards

A Hartlepool housing scheme has been named as one of the North East's best new developments.

The Green triumphed over 40 of the North East’s top, community-led built projects to be named the best in the region at the RICS Awards, 2019, North East.

The annual RICS Awards celebrate inspirational built initiatives in the region, and the skills of the teams behind them, across eight categories.

The Green - a housing regeneration scheme that is helping to breathe new life into Hartlepool’s town centre - won the Residential award.

It has replaced 175 semi-derelict terraced properties with 86 modern, high-quality one,two and three-bed homes for rent, situated around a communal green.

RICS judges praised the project team – Placefirst Construction and MCAU Architects - for the attention to detail internally and externally on the properties, which has resulted in contemporary and desirable homes for rent that are well let and encouraging community engagement around the central green.

The winners of all eight categories are:

Building Conservation – Darlington Hippodrome & Theatre Hullabaloo, Darlington

Commercial – 71 Grey Street, Newcastle

Community Benefit - Beacon of Light, Sunderland

Design through Innovation – Cleveland Community Safety Hub, Middlesbrough

Infrastructure - Northern Spire, Sunderland

Regeneration – Ravensworth Road Regeneration Scheme, Gateshead

Residential - The Green, Hartlepool

Tourism & Leisure - Spanish City, Whitley Bay

The esteemed ‘Project of the Year’, North East title accolade went to Sunderland’s new £18million sports, community and education facility, the Beacon of Light. The highly acclaimed title is presented to the category winner that demonstrates outstanding best practice and an exemplary commitment to adding value to its local area.

A number of Highly Commended certificates were also handed out on the night to Middlesbrough Town Hall Restoration & Refurbishment, Middlesbrough (Building Conservation), Level Q, Stockton-on-Tees (Commercial property), Janet Nash House, Durham (Design through Innovation) and Longhirst Hall, Morpeth (Residential).

Chair of the judging panel, Adam Serfontein, said: "A diverse range of innovative projects, of all sizes and budgets, made the shortlist this year and the winners are truly representative of our region’s best and most innovative built projects that are having a significant positive impact on their communities.

"The teams behind these winning projects should be very proud of their exceptional achievements and contribution to the region.”

All category winners will go on to compete against other regional winners at the national RICS Awards Grand Final in October in London, for the chance to be crowned the overall UK winner in their respective category.