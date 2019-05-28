Hartlepool students lead the way on new housebuilding apprenticeships

Michael Hogan and Luke Shaw
Michael Hogan and Luke Shaw are the future for North East housebuilder Avant Homes.

The firm is planning for the future with a new apprenticeship scheme, aimed at encouraging more young people to seek a career in the housebuilding industry.

I’ve really enjoyed learning new skills in an industry that I’d never been a part of before.

Michael Hogan

The scheme provides candidates with hands-on experience in a real-life environment, taking skills already learned in school and college and developing them on the job - and Hartlepool College of Further Education students Michael and Luke are the first to sign up.

Commercial trainee, Michael said: “I’d seen Avant homes first-hand at showhomes in the area and I was really impressed. It’s an industry that I was interested in beforehand and I could tell Avant was a company that was going places.

“I’ve really enjoyed learning new skills in an industry that I’d never been a part of before. It’s been great working with a good bunch of colleagues who I’ve learnt a lot from. After I’ve finished my apprenticeship and qualifications, I’d like to stay with the company and work my way up.”

Technical trainee Luke added: “I was attracted to the Avant Homes apprenticeship because I’m interested in engineering.

“I’m really enjoying the apprentice scheme with Avant. I’m benefiting from first-hand experience whilst learning the tricks of the trade.

“I’ve worked across a number of different projects.”