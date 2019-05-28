Hartlepool swimming pool closed due to 'technical issues' - as learner pool reopens

The main swimming pool at a leisure centre in Hartlepool will remain closed today as the council work to repair technical issues.

The swimming pools at Mill House Leisure Centre, in Raby Road, were closed due to 'unforeseen technical issues' earlier this morning.

The learner pool has now been reopened but the main pool will remain closed for the rest of the day.

The council is working to reopen the main pool as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for Hartlepool Borough Council said: "We would like to apologise for the inconvenience this is causing, and we are working to re-open them as soon as possible."