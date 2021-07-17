Hartlepool training company expecting to almost double in size as expansion set to continue

The business, which former police officer Simon Corbett started five years ago by himself and a second hand computer, has doubled in staff in the last year despite the pandemic.

And Mr Corbett is predicting similar growth in the year ahead as the company celebrated its move from Queens Meadow Business Park to Tranquillity House, on Hartlepool Marina.

He said: “It’s quite a considerable expansion really when you think we started off at the Innovation Centre just me and my second computer off eBay only five years ago.

Orangebox Training Soutions CEO Simon Corbett.

"During the last 12 months we have doubled in size to 22 staff and I think with the growth that we have planned we expect to increase it to double again hopefully within the next 12 months.

"That will be 40 office staff based here at Tranquillity House. We will also expand the training team who work all over the country.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen cut the ribbon to mark the move.

He said: Orangebox are a fantastic company. They’re one of the main training providers that we have across the Tees Valley for adult education.

"It’s great to see one, they’re providing providing training to people not just in Hartlepool but across the region and secondly as a result of their success they’re able to expand, take on more people and ultimately move into what is a fantastic office on the marina.”