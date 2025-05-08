Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been approved to convert a former health centre into a "multi-office business hub" featuring two "treatment rooms”.

Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to bring the vacant property located at 46 Victoria Road back into use.

The building was previously home to Gladstone House Surgery, which is now located at The Health Centre, also in Victoria Road.

The application from Bob Moore, from Utility Savings Group, sought to convert the site into “serviced offices” which will allow for “affordable office space for small and medium-sized businesses”.

46 Victoria Road, Hartlepool. Pic Via Google Maps.

A report from council planning officers confirmed the proposals have now been approved, ruling them “acceptable” and “in line with the relevant provisions of the Hartlepool Local Plan”.

It added the building will accommodate seven offices and two “treatment rooms” in total.

A planning statement in support of the proposals notes the development would “prevent the property from remaining vacant and deteriorating into an unusable condition” and provide employment opportunities.

It said: “The proposal aims to facilitate the effective reuse of the property while supporting local economic activity and maintaining the vibrancy of the area.

“In providing a new commercial use, it will help secure the long term future of the property with an additional source of income differing from their current facilities.

“The development will be of high-quality design and visually attractive which will utilize sustainable property, making the most efficient use of the site.”

Other planning documents noted the site will offer a “multi-office business hub, accommodating shared and private office spaces, meeting rooms, and tenant facilities”.