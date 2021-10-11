Orangebox Training Solutions staff helped to raise over £500 for Alice House Hospice by once again supporting Purple Week.

Orangebox Training Solutions, on the town’s Marina, threw itself into the hospice’s annual Purple Week.

Hospice bosses invited the community to get creative and come up with different purple-themed fundraising activities for Purple Week.

Orangebox staff raised £263 from a bonus ball hamper and cake stall with lots of sweet treats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orangebox decorated their reception at Tranquillity House for the fundraising event.

They also wore special t-shirts and decorated the office, including the reception of Tranquillity House, with lots of purple balloons.

Company chief executive officer Simon Corbett then matched it, making a total of just over £526 for Alice House which cares for hundreds of people a year with life-limiting illnesses.

The event also coincided with Hospice Care Week, which was an opportunity to recognise and celebrate hospices and the care they provide nationwide.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.