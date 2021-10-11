Hartlepool's Orangebox Training Solutions embraces purple fun to raise more than £500 for Alice House Hospice
A Hartlepool business raised more than £500 for Alice House hospice thanks to a colourful fundraising initiative.
Orangebox Training Solutions, on the town’s Marina, threw itself into the hospice’s annual Purple Week.
Hospice bosses invited the community to get creative and come up with different purple-themed fundraising activities for Purple Week.
Orangebox staff raised £263 from a bonus ball hamper and cake stall with lots of sweet treats.
They also wore special t-shirts and decorated the office, including the reception of Tranquillity House, with lots of purple balloons.
Company chief executive officer Simon Corbett then matched it, making a total of just over £526 for Alice House which cares for hundreds of people a year with life-limiting illnesses.
Orangebox moved into their new marina head officer earlier in the summer after doubling its office staff during the pandemic.
The event also coincided with Hospice Care Week, which was an opportunity to recognise and celebrate hospices and the care they provide nationwide.