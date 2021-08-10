Hays Travel, the UK's largest independent travel agent, is opening up franchise opportunities to new applicants across the UK.

The firm says the franchise model allows people who want to run their own business to benefit from the support, expertise, buying power and security of being part of the Hays Travel brand.

Retail Director Jane Schumm will personally support businesses and says she is looking for ‘ambitious, motivated people who are passionate about travel and having their own successful business’.

Jane Schumm

"The time is right now for small businesses to think about how to increase their profitability and be ready for the bounce-back from the pandemic and know they will be supported with all the regulatory requirements in this sector," she said.

"We've seen our franchise work successfully already and we know it is a viable option that brings all the benefits of being part of the Hays Travel family while retaining independence."

Hays’ first franchisee was Don Bircham, who joined in 2014 with 14 shops and turnover of £30million. In the last seven years since, he has trebled his shop network to 44 in the North West of England and Wales, and increased his turnover to over £100million.

Hays Travel is looking for new franchisees

"As a Hays Travel franchise, we enjoy the support of all the Hays Travel departments, from IT, HR, payroll, and finance, to marketing and social media as well as state-of-the-art technology and efficient back office functions,” he said."Another huge advantage is the access to top commercial teams who have considerable buying power to negotiate excellent commission rates, staff incentives and educational trips.

"This is something we could never achieve without the scale and reputation of Hays Travel behind us."As well as existing travel agents, people who have no experience in travel retail, but see this as an opportunity to invest in a new direction are welcome to apply.They receive benefits including the use of the Hays Travel trading name, technology, support services such as payroll, IT and management accounts, to access to day-to-day help with HR and customer service. For further information on the franchise opportunity, email [email protected] or download the brochure at https://haystravel.co.uk/files/Franchise-Brochure-2021.pdf