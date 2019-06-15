Working life at Hartlepool’s Co-op Funeralcare is a real family affair for father and son Stephen and Dan Laughton.

Dan has worked side by side with his dad at Strathmore House, in Stockton Road, for around three years and as Father’s Day arrives Dan called Stephen his ‘role model’.

Stephen Laughton with his son's Daniel (left) and Craig outside of Strathmore House, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Stephen is a funeral director while Dan, 34, looks after the admin and front of house side and also the firm’s community involvement.

Stephen said: “It is fine working together, we have no problems at all. We all get on really well as a family.

“I don’t know of any other father and sons working for Co-op Funeralcare.”

Stephen’s other son Craig, 28, also works for the company in Washington.

Dan joined the profession after leaving college, first working for another funeral company, before joining the Co-op.

Seeing his dad do the job as a youngster meant he had no qualms about joining such a solemn profession.

“It was quite the norm that my dad was a funeral director growing up,” said. Dan.

“There was no taboo around it. My brother and I both look up to my dad.

“We would class him as being our role model. He has led to us having the career we have got.

“I love working with my dad. I like the family involvement and seeing the effect of our family looking after other families.”

And like most families, they enjoying spending time with each other outside of work too.

Stephen said: “We go on holiday together and have a caravan on a campsite where we spend weekends together and don’t talk shop.”