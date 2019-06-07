Members of the Hartlepool community have welcomed plans for a new hotel on the outskirts of the town.

Proposals from Wynyard Golf Club for a 150-bed luxury resort on its grounds have been given the green light by Stockton Council.

Dozens shared their views on the plans, with many praising the investment and the jobs it will bring to the area.

And while some complained that the new golf hotel would barely benefit Hartlepool, as it was out of town, reaction was largely positive from members of the public, who said it was a “win-win” in terms of attracting people to visit.

Here is what readers had to say on the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

Ian Walker: “This isn’t being built with council money - it’s just planning permission approval for investment by a private company? Why is anybody unhappy with this?”

Adam Foster: “Great to see investment of any sort in the local area!”

Sally Hart: “Here comes the whinge brigade. How dare a business open near me?!”

Andrew Stainsby: “Wynyard is Stockton Council, nothing to do with Hartlepool, dont see a problem, private land, jobs for building trades, jobs to run it , win win.”

Danny Chelsea Wilmot: “Nothing to do with the town but it will bring people around the area and create jobs for locals so good news.”

Steve P Murray: “Over development, not needed.”

Brett Pilkington: “Actual anger from people about a private hotel being built creating jobs. I can moan along with the best of them but this is ridiculous.”