Hope House in Hartlepool named finalist in the Great British Care Awards 2025

A care home in Hartlepool which supports adults with learning disabilities is celebrating after being named a finalist in the North East Region of the Great British Care Awards 2025.

Hope House, located on Hutton Avenue in Hartlepool, provides specialist residential support for adults with learning disabilities. The Cygnet Social Care service has been named a finalist in the Care Home Team category.

This recognition honours care teams that exemplify strong leadership, shared vision and outstanding teamwork. The award celebrates teams that prioritise dignity and privacy for residents, foster open communication and trust, and consistently deliver person-centred care that empowers individuals to live fulfilling, independent lives.

The service, part of the Cygnet Social Care division, is made up of two neighbouring properties - Hope House and Hope Lodge - offering a mix of self-contained flats, studio apartments, and en-suite bedrooms, each designed to promote independence and personal growth.

Hope House

Manager Jamie Speight said: “I am extremely proud of the team and their achievements. Being named a finalist in the Great British Care Awards is a testament to the dedication, teamwork and commitment of the Hope House staff in making a positive difference every day.

“The team’s work is guided by a commitment to helping every individual reach their goals, from developing daily living skills to engaging in community activities.

“They have consistently supported the individuals we work with to achieve their ambitions and have worked collaboratively to grow and develop as a team. The Hope House team takes pride in creating a nurturing, inclusive environment where residents are encouraged to be active participants in their own care.

“Our approach combines compassion with professionalism, ensuring that every individual’s dignity, privacy, and personal preferences are respected. This shortlisting is a great recognition of how we go above and beyond for those in our care.”