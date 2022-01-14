Increases in sales throughout 2021 at Dalton Park leads to 26 brand new job opportunities

Dalton Park saw like-for-like sales in 2021 increased by 13% against the same period in 2019, despite the hugely challenge times for the retail sector caused by the Covid-19 pandemic

Over the course of the last year, the centre has welcomed a range of new brands including Yankee Candle, menswear store Cavani, independent caffé Etto and Baytree Interiors.

Due to strong sales, there are now 26 new job opportunities at Dalton Park. Photo: Google Maps.

Sales Assistant, Assistant Store Manager and Supervisor roles are all waiting to be filled on both part and full time contracts.

Jerry Hatch, Centre Manager at Dalton Park, said: “Considering the rollercoaster of the last two years, I’m pleased to share that Dalton Park’s strong 2021 performance is leading to a promising start of 2022.

“In addition to our Morrisons superstore, which opened in November 2020, the four new brands that have opened are proving very popular with guests and it’s great to see new faces down the mall as they take up their new positions in stores.

“We’re always keen to welcome customer service champions to join the Dalton Park family, so I’d urge anyone looking to kickstart their retail career in 2022 to visit our new jobs section on the website.”

If you wish to view Dalton Park’s latest career opportunities, then you can do by visiting: https://www.dalton-park.co.uk/careers/.

