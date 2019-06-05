Lesley takes over at the NEE Chamber

Billingham businesswoman Lesley Moody MBE is the new woman at the head of the region;s leading business organisation.

She was formally elected as President of North East England Chamber of Commerce at its AGM at the Ramside Hall Hotel.

She pledged to ensure North East business expert opinions are heard particularly at this time, when populist, emotional messages often dominate public debate: “We often hear business leaders dismissed as scaremongers when they dare to express a view on the issues that affect them most. This is not really acceptable, our members know what it takes to build successful businesses, exploit new opportunities and break into new markets and I will help ensure their views are listened to.”

Lesley’s business, AES Digital Solutions Ltd, produces a range of on-line business tools and design and develop bespoke software and on-line solutions for businesses, government organisations and global companies.

In recognition of her exporting expertise she has been appointed a Northern Powerhouse International Trade Champion.

“As a Chamber we will continue to campaign for the right investment and policy decisions that will help us build a stronger North East economy,” she said.

“We will continue to grow our region’s influence at a national level, help grow members businesses globally, fight for the connectivity we need to access new markets, make our local towns and cities more competitive and support better education and training to allow everyone in the North East to work and build a career here.”