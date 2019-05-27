Lewis Capaldi, Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson among acts to use Durham Tees Valley Airport for Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has toasted a "mega weekend" for the region's airport as it welcomed a host of celebs heading to Radio 1's Big Weekend.

The music festival is held every year over the late May bank holiday weekend. This year, it took place in Middlesbrough and featured Little Mix, The 1975, Twenty One Pilots and Miley Cyrus on the bill.

Durham Tees Valley Airport.

And the Wrecking Ball singer was just one of those using Durham Tees Valley Airport over the course of the weekend, flying in to help kick off the festival season in style.

The two-day festival is expected to generate £3.5million for the local economy, with the BBC working alongside Middlesbrough Council and Tees Valley Combined Authority to make the event a success.

Mark Ronson, Future, Sigala and Craig David were also among the artists who used the airport.

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi, American DJ MK and Mumford & Sons also used the Durham Tees Valley's Jet Centre ahead of their performances.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “It’s been a mega weekend for the airport, welcoming global stars to the region and holiday flights taking off for the first time in five years.

"I’ve said from the start that our plan to make our airport a success will take time, but it’s already fantastic to see the departure lounge buzzing.”

The festival, now in its 16th year, also coincided with the first holiday flights in more than five years taking off from Durham Tees Valley Airport on Saturday to start the half-term holidays.

Hundreds of pilgrims also used the airport, which went back into public ownership earlier this year, to fly to the Roman Catholic holy site of Lourdes, France, on Friday.