Life-saving law change follows firm’s campaign

A campaign led by Peterlee electrical safety testing expert Seaward Electronic has sparked the introduction of tough new rules for landlords to keep private tenants safe.

Seaward’s campaign was backed by Easington MP Grahame Morris, who sponsored an Early Day Motion calling for the topic to be debated in parliament.

The global company, which makes electrical testing equipment for the domestic, medical and renewable energy markets, urged policy makers to change the law to require landlords to carry out regular electrical testing in their rental properties.

Housing Minister Heather Wheeler MP announced a series of measures designed to bring England’s policy in line with that of Scotland.

Landlords will be required to undertake five-yearly safety checks, with new guidance being published setting out minimum levels of competency and qualifications for inspectors.

“Seaward’s campaign will help to save lives – as well as save families the hardship and pain caused by domestic fires,” said Mr Morris.

But he urged the Government to go further to ensure the legislation is implemented as quickly as possible.

Andrew Upton, managing director of Seaward, said: “The new rules are an encouraging step in the right direction and I’m pleased the Government is taking the safety of tenants seriously.

“However it’s disappointing to see that electrical appliances aren’t included in the legislation this time.”