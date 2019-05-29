More electric car charging points set to be created in Hartlepool

More electric car charging points have been given the go-ahead in Hartlepool, while plans have also been lodged for further sites.

Engenie, who specialise in the charging points, are to install two rapid car chargers, each capable of serving two electrical vehicles, within the Vision Retail Park car park off Marina Way, after plans were passed by Hartlepool Borough Council.

The Vision Retail Park proposals, passed by council planning officers, will involve converting five existing car parking bays into four electric vehicle charging bays.

New plans have also been lodged by another company specialising in the facilities for two electrical vehicle charging stations at Starbucks in Green Street in the town.

Companies say an increase in electric cars can help provide more environmentally sustainable travel.

A design and access statement on behalf of the applicant states the plans could potentially be part of a wider scheme to increase electric vehicle use.

It said: “The installation is one of the first in a potential wider programme of introducing EVRC [electrical vehicle rapid charging] car parks around the country.

“The EVRC’s will facilitate rapid charging in a convenient and accessible location thereby supporting the increased use of electric vehicles.”

A report from council planning assistant Stephanie Bell, approving the plans, said it will help provide sustainable transport in Hartlepool.

It said: “The proposed development would not impact upon the existing car parking provision on the site and would enhance the provision for rapid electric charging points and provide an appropriate opportunity for enhancing sustainable transport options in Hartlepool.”

Meanwhile the town could welcome two more rapid electric vehicle charging stations if plans by InstaVolt Limited for the Starbucks car park in Green Street are approved.

The proposals state they want to convert two existing parking spaces into electrical vehicle bays.

A planning statement from the company says the stations can charge a vehicle up to 80% within around 30 minutes and is supported by a 24-hour helpline.

It said: “The two proposed EV charging units at Starbucks, Green Street will provide essential infrastructure for the area and will utilise the latest technology which has been future proofed to ensure it is viable for years to come.

“Countries across the world are making a move away from fossil fuels and towards the electrification of the transport system.

“The UK has binding climate agreements to reduce the levels of CO2 emissions by at least 80% of 1990 levels by 2050, of which, the proposed EV chargers will provide crucial infrastructure to enable this transition to a low carbon economy and sustainable infrastructure.”

