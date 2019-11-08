Mothercare begins HUGE closing down sale online and in store as all 79 shops are set to close

The closing down sale has begun. Photo credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

UK high street chain Mothercare has entered administration, putting 2,500 jobs at risk and have now announced a closing down sale to begin on Friday, November 8.

The retailer lost around £36.3m last year and after a decision was made, there will now be a phased closure of all of its 79 UK stores.

The closest Mothercare store in our area is Retail World in Team Valley, Gateshead and there will be plenty of products in store with slashed prices but they are set to fly of the shelves quickly.

Mothercare has advised customers that they should access the sale as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

The store’s online shopping service will remain active and discounted products will be available to purchase on there as well as in store.

A spokesperson for Mothercare said: “This is a great opportunity for customers to pick up some amazing deals as everything is reduced.

“Demand will be high so don’t wait to grab a fantastic deal, especially if you’re Christmas shopping.

“We’d also like to thank our customers for their historic support of the Mothercare brand.”