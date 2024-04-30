My Property Box strengthens team with triple appointment to meet sales demand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nicola joins as sales manager and valuer and is responsible for overseeing the sales team, while both the Georgia's will act as sales negotiators and valuers and will liaise with current and new clients, overseeing sales progression and offers.

Between them the trio possess more than 30 years’ experience in the sales and lettings sector.

My Property Box, which covers the Tees Valley, County Durham, Tyneside, Wearside, Northumberland and North Yorkshire, recently launched its own accredited financial services arm.

In February, it completed its tenth acquisition in six years after buying Teesside lettings and property investment specialist Brookland Estates Lettings for an undisclosed sum.

Marie Wilmot, sales and lettings director at My Property Box, said: "All three bring invaluable expertise and energy to the team as we experience a renewed interest in sales.