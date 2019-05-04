New business centre set to open in Hartlepool next week after multi-million pound project

The latest phase in in the regeneration of Hartlepool with be completed next week with the official opening of a new £3m centre for the creative industries.

‘The BIS’ – a centre for ‘creating Businesses through Innovation and Skills’ - has been created by Hartlepool Borough Council bringing a derelict building back into use through the refurbishment and enlargement of the Grade 2-listed former Post Office building in Whitby Street.

Hartlepool Borough Council, the Tees Valley Combined Authority and the Northern School of Art have worked in partnership on the project as part of a wider ongoing council initiative to develop the Innovation and Skills Quarter around Church Street.

Open to both new and existing businesses in the creative sector, The BIS features a comprehensive range of facilities including:

* 28 units of various sizes – a mix of studios, workshops and office space – of which half are already allocated;

* Two fully-equipped meeting/conference rooms, which are also available for hire;

* Superfast broadband and comprehensive WiFi coverage;

* Monitored security through a CCTV and alarm system.

A range of flexible easy in, easy out terms are available and The BIS will also offer specialist support to help its tenants succeed.

The council and the Northern School of Art will be running a full programme of creative-themed events and seminars at The BIS throughout the year, for businesses across the town.

The BIS will be officially opened by Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, who will unveil a commemorative plaque.

Speeches will be made by Councillor Akers-Belcher and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, following which there will be an opportunity to tour the building.

Anyone interested in leasing one of the units should contact the Council’s Economic Regeneration Team on (01429) 867677 or email bis@hartlepool.gov.uk