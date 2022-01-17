New intake in free course designed to help women in Hartlepool Thrive
The second intake of a course to boost women’s confidence, skills and work opportunities will take place soon.
Thrive is a free six week course for women only tailored to help participants learn new skills and access employability and training opportunities.
A second intake starts on Wednesday, January 26. But before then, BloomInArt are hosting a casual drop in session on Wednesday, January 19, between 11am-2pm, in studio 8 at The BIS, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool.
It will be a chance to meet the team, have a cuppa, some cake and to find out more about the course.
Organisers say the course is very informal and participants are supported throughout.
It includes inspirational talks and visits, volunteering opportunities, interview techniques and support with job applications.
Everyone who takes part in the course will be offered an interview for a job at the end.
To be eligible women must be currently out of work or education.
For more information and to apply, email Vicky at [email protected]