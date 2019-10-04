Newcastle to Newquay flights launched - new air route will link North East to Cornwall
A new service linking the North East to popular tourist destinations in the South West is set to take flight.
Loganair has expanded its network at Newcastle Airport with the unveiling of its sixth route – a new service to Cornwall Airport Newquay.
The route launches on April 1, with fares from £69.99 one way. All Loganair fares include a free checked baggage allowance, allocated seating and complimentary in-flight refreshments.
The Newcastle route, for which tickets are now on sale, is a year-round service of four flights per week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
Saturday services will also operate from May to September and there will be additional flights on Tuesday and Thursday during the school holidays in July and August, taking the service daily.
The 85-minute non-stop flight compares to the the fastest daily rail service - with one change and 20 stops - which takes nine hours and 38 minutes.
Since its launch of services at Newcastle back in March with routes to Brussels and Stavanger, Loganair has added frequent flights to Aberdeen and has announced routes to Bergen and Guernsey for Summer 2020.
The airline bases two Embraer Regional Jets at Newcastle and employs more than 20 team members at the airport.
Loganair Managing Director Jonathan Hinkles said: “We’re excited by these new routes which we’ve been working for some time to develop at just the right level.
“With more and more people holidaying in the UK, avoiding expensive Euro exchange rates or enjoying a staycation with friends and family we’re confident that the routes will do well.
“The growing economic links between the North East of England and Cornwall mean we’re confident that business demand will sustain the year-round service.”
Leon McQuaid, Head of Aviation at Newcastle International Airport, said: “It is great news Loganair continue to expand their network from Newcastle with the addition of a route to Newquay. Cornwall is an iconic British holiday destination and I am confident that this will be a very popular addition for our North East travelling public.
“As one of the airport’s newest airlines, this is the sixth route that Loganair have announced in 2019 alongside Aberdeen, Brussels, Stavanger, Guernsey and Bergen.“