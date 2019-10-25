Nissan says it has no plans to sell Sunderland plant 'at this time' after media speculation

But the company, which employs around 6,700 people in Washington, stopped short of saying when the situation might be reviewed.

The Japanese firm issued a brief statement on Friday in response to media reports from America suggesting that it was looking to sell both its United Kingdom and Spanish plants.

It read: “At this time, we have no plans to sell those plants in Europe.”

Car giant Nissan has insisted it has no plans to sell its Sunderland plant "at this time".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reports suggested the company had been “gauging interest from potential buyers” during private discussions.

Declining sales and the growth in popularity of electric cars were said to be behind the talks with interest supposedly emerging from China.

Earlier this month Nissan announced that it was ending night shifts at Washington.

While 3,000 workers are expected to lose money in shift allowances, no jobs are thought to have been lost.

Nissan also said earlier this month that plans to build the Qashqai model in Sunderland had not altered following speculation it could change its mind if the United Kingdom leaves the European Union without a deal.

The company stated that, along with other firms with major investments on these shores, it was waiting for clarity on what the future trading relationship between the UK and the EU will look like once Brexit negotiations are finally concluded.