County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS), Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) have been working hard at a series of taster sessions for would-be firefighters, which outlined key aspects of what their roles would be.

Responsibilities include working with communities to deliver prevention work, supporting local events, carrying out home and fire safety checks as well as attending call-outs across the region, from fires, water-related incidents, rope and animal rescues and collision.

Now, applications are open to take on the life-changing career opportunity with members of the public encouraged to enter now.

Stuart Errington, County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to become part of the fire and rescue service.

“The modern firefighter not only saves lives but they provide a vital role within the community to educate people on how to stay as safe as possible.”

He added: “I would encourage applications from anyone, regardless of your age, gender or your ethnicity, who genuinely wants to make a difference to people of the North East - take it from me, it is at times a huge challenge but overall an extremely rewarding career.”

The application period, which launched on Friday, November 8 runs for 10 days.

All three services are appealing for “the very best” people from across the North East region to take on the crucial job of firefighting.

Chris Lowther, Chief Fire Officer at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service, added: “After a long period of not recruiting new firefighters, this is will the third course we will have recruited to in just over a year.

“I’d urge anyone who wants to make a real difference to their community, is keen on physical fitness and who thrives on working in a team to apply.

“Our firefighters should reflect our communities and we want the right people to apply.”