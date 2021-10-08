The new addition to The Riverwalk development will open to the public on Friday, October 15.

Durham’s first Caribbean restaurant and bar will offer a brand new cocktail menu, Caribbean soul food classics and island beach shack party vibes, every day - from breakfast through to the small hours.

Ryan Sullivan, general manager of Turtle Bay Durham, said: “Summer might be over but Turtle Bay is ready to transport the people of Durham and the North East to the Caribbean, just what we all need as the nights draw in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turtle Bay is heading to Durham. Photo by WWW.ROBINZAHLER.COM

“We open with a whole new collection of tropical cocktails to make the magic of a ‘Caribbean Social’ come to life and an island-inspired all-day menu for every kind of foodie, from vegan to clean-and-lean to Jerk Pit BBQ, fiery curries, breakfasts, burgers and beach themed salads.”

The restaurant is located in a 4850 sq ft two-storey venue at The Riverwalk and Fusion Design and Architecture has created bespoke interiors including a central island bar, open kitchen, flaming jerk-pit and grill, indoor veranda seating plus a Reggae and D’Rum themed rooms.

Open for both reservations and walk-ins, Turtle Bay Durham will open at 10am and close at 11.30pm on week days and keep the party going until late from Thursday through Saturday.

The group operates more than 40 restaurants nationwide including popular venues in Newcastle and Middlesbrough.

The restaurant will be bringing a flavour of the Caribbean to Durham. WWW.ROBINZAHLER.COM

Advanced bookings are open at the Turtle Bay website, www.turtlebay.co.uk.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.