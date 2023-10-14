Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New planning applications have now been submitted from property developer Jomast looking to make minor adjustments to the previously agreed proposals for the site.

This includes seeking listed building consent to provide an “events venue that includes a drinking establishment” on the upper ground floor of the main building.

Work taking place this week to renovate Wesley Chapel in the centre of Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Other external alterations aim to include the creation of terrace areas, proposed ramped access and cycle parking.

The latest application reiterates how the development will deliver a 36-bedroom boutique hotel with a bar, cafe and commercial units for retail, financial and “professional service” businesses.