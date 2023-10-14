Owners of Hartlepool's Wesley Chapel seek to include events venue as part of multi-million pond redevelopment
and live on Freeview channel 276
Work began earlier this year to convert the derelict former Wesley Chapel, in Victoria Road, into a boutique hotel.
New planning applications have now been submitted from property developer Jomast looking to make minor adjustments to the previously agreed proposals for the site.
This includes seeking listed building consent to provide an “events venue that includes a drinking establishment” on the upper ground floor of the main building.
Other external alterations aim to include the creation of terrace areas, proposed ramped access and cycle parking.
The latest application reiterates how the development will deliver a 36-bedroom boutique hotel with a bar, cafe and commercial units for retail, financial and “professional service” businesses.
The site is located within the Hartlepool Development Corporation boundary, meaning it will fall to that organisation, rather than Hartlepool Borough Council, to make a decision on the proposals.