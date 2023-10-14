News you can trust since 1877
Owners of Hartlepool's Wesley Chapel seek to include events venue as part of multi-million pond redevelopment

Updated plans have been lodged as part of the transformation of an iconic Hartlepool building which has stood empty for more than a decade.
By Nic Marko
Published 14th Oct 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 11:36 BST
Work began earlier this year to convert the derelict former Wesley Chapel, in Victoria Road, into a boutique hotel.

New planning applications have now been submitted from property developer Jomast looking to make minor adjustments to the previously agreed proposals for the site.

This includes seeking listed building consent to provide an “events venue that includes a drinking establishment” on the upper ground floor of the main building.

Work taking place this week to renovate Wesley Chapel in the centre of Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REIDWork taking place this week to renovate Wesley Chapel in the centre of Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Work taking place this week to renovate Wesley Chapel in the centre of Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Other external alterations aim to include the creation of terrace areas, proposed ramped access and cycle parking.

The latest application reiterates how the development will deliver a 36-bedroom boutique hotel with a bar, cafe and commercial units for retail, financial and “professional service” businesses.

The site is located within the Hartlepool Development Corporation boundary, meaning it will fall to that organisation, rather than Hartlepool Borough Council, to make a decision on the proposals.

Related topics:HartlepoolWorkHartlepool Borough Council