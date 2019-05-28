Plans submitted for new children’s play centre at former Hartlepool bookmakers

Plans have been lodged for a new children’s play centre at a former bookmakers in Hartlepool.

Proposals have been lodged with Hartlepool Borough Council to turn the former Coral site in Sydenham Road into a children’s role play centre with a cafe.

The plans were submitted by Tracey Bromley for the site and planning documents detailed the different play facilities they would have on offer for children aged between 0-7.

It said: “We plan to open a children’s role play centre with a cafe, included in this centre would be:

“Various sections for children ages 1-7 to play and learn through role play. For example a child’s size shop filled with different toys and activities for the children’s interaction and education.

“A mother and baby section for new babies and parents, for babies age 0-1 (or pre-walkers) including a comfy seating area and age appropriate toys and interactive equipment for baby’s development and play. Providing a safe area for parents with younger babies to relax and enjoy some aspects of play.”

The plans state the facility, located at the corner with Patterdale Street, would be open from 9.30am to 5pm Monday to Sunday, with the centre running four sessions a day each lasting 90 minutes.

All would be pre-bookable although walk-ins would be allowed if space is available.

Plans state there would be around 30 customers in the building at one time, based on 10 children and 20 accompanying adults, but the ratio may alter day to day.

Trained staff would also be on hand to prepare light meals and drinks for customers and plans state there will be a seating area, suitable for dining, where parents will also be able to supervise children.

The centre would have two unisex toilets along with baby changing facilities as well as disabled access and facilities.

The planning documents also detail the safety plans and precautions the centre would have in place.

It said: “For safety we plan to have a gated entrance inside the building that only staff, or parents can open by pressing a switch that will be adult height and unreachable to children.

“We will ask all parents to sign a disclaimer which states that they must always supervise their children.

“We will also state that it will be a maximum of three children per one adult to ensure all children are always properly supervised.”

A decision is expected to be made on the plans by the Hartlepool Borough Council planning department in the coming months.

To comment on the application visit the Hartlepool Borough Council planning portal online and search reference number H/2019/0183.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service