Plans submitted for takeaway on site of the former Saxon pub in Hartlepool

Plans have been lodged for a hot food takeaway to open as part of a former pub site in Hartlepool.

Planning permission was granted in 2014 to convert the former Saxon pub in Easington Road into a local shopping parade, and it currently is home to a dental practice, a ‘one stop’ convenience shop, Saxon’s Fish and Chip Shop, and the unit subject to new plans.

Proposals have now been submitted to convert the vacant unit, which was last used as a florist in 2018, into a hot food takeaway.

There is also a first floor unit at the centre previously granted planning permission to be a licensed restaurant, although work has yet to take place and it remains vacant.

A planning statement on behalf of applicant Mr M Jagpal from Ingleby Barwick Land and Property Developments states opening a takeaway would benefit the area, citing the closure of the florist at the site previously.

It said: “The proposed use of the premises as a hot food takeaway would improve the character, appearance, vitality and viability of the local centre.

“This should not be taken lightly in these trying times, particularly as regards retailing.

“Moreover, the unit has stood vacant for over 12 months and the one previous retail use of the premises, a florists, failed after less than 3 months.

“There is a distinct lack of interest in the use of the premises as a retail shop.

“A unit standing empty for any length of time signifies a fall-off of custom and falling custom to a local centre can have a negative impact on other units leading to the closure of other businesses and a spiral of decline.

“Occupation of the subject premises could even attract increased custom to the existing ‘One Stop’ and fish & chip shop businesses since custom attracts customers.”

The application also said a previous plan for a hot food takeaway at the centre did not generate objections or negative comments from neighbours, suggesting there would be no concerns to the new plans.

Plans state the takeaway would create two full-time and two part-time jobs and would be open from 11am until 11pm seven days a week, although no tenant is currently lined up.

It would use car parking facilities already available to the shopping centre, with 25 spaces on offer, and a planning statement said it will improve the appearance of the area.

It said: “With regards to visual amenity, we would suggest that an occupied unit would be more visually attractive than a vacant one.

“In light of the above, it is our opinion that the proposed change of use of the subject unit to a hot food takeaway will not result in an adverse impact upon the surrounding area.

“Indeed, we would venture to suggest that it could well have a beneficial impact.”

A decision is expected to be made on the plans by the Hartlepool Borough Council planning department in the coming months.

To comment on the application visit the Hartlepool Borough Council planning portal online and search reference number H/2019/0155.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service